Tourist sub

Tourist sub

 Courtesy OceanGate

A tourist submarine diving to the wreck of the Titanic has gone missing, rescue officials say.

The sub was carrying five people when it vanished as it made it's way into nearly four kilometres of water.

Hamish Harding

Hamish Harding

Tags

News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief

Dave Naylor is News Editor & Calgary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He served as City Editor of the Calgary Sun & covered Alberta news for nearly 40 years.

(1) comment

will1
will1

No one in advertising ever mentions that one of Cousteau's own sons died in a mini sub miles below the surface of the ocean. Not a nice way to go.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.