A transgender model and activist faced criticism for going topless at the White House after shaking hands with President Biden.
In response, she defended her actions by saying it is legal and she was “living my truth.”
A transgender model and activist faced criticism for going topless at the White House after shaking hands with President Biden.
In response, she defended her actions by saying it is legal and she was “living my truth.”
Rose Montoya was a guest at a Pride celebration at the White House and captured on video pulling down her dress and cupping her bare breasts in front of the Truman Balcony. The Pride flag was in the background.
“Are we topless at the White House?” said the person recording the Instagram video for Montoya.
Before going topless at the White House, Montoya met with President Biden and first lady Jill Biden. Both gave speeches to the hundreds of guests at the Pride event.
In one of the clips, Montoya said “It is an honour. Trans rights are human rights,” to Biden as they shook hands.
On Monday, Montoya shared a spliced-together video of the event with her 103,000 followers.
The video included a clip of Biden's speech, where he expressed that the sexual minority community members are “some of the bravest and most inspiring people” he has “ever known.”
“You are loved, you are beautiful, you are heard, you belong,” said Jill Biden during her speech.
Montoya faced criticism from conservatives who, she said, are using her video to spread a false narrative about the transgender community “grooming” young people.
In response to this backlash, she created a video to “defend” going topless and said that being topless is not illegal in Washington, D.C., as a way to defend her actions.
“Going topless in DC is legal, and I fully support the movement to free the nipples,” said Montoya.
“Why is my chest now deemed inappropriate or illegal when I show it off? However, before coming out as trans, it was not. All you’re doing is affirming I’m a woman.”
Montoya said she intentionally covered her nipples to “play it safe” and had “zero intention of trying to be vulgar.”
Montoya said that she was “simply living in joy. Living my truth and existing in my body.”
“Happy Pride. Free the nipple,” said Montoya in the response video.
The New York Post reported on Tuesday afternoon Montoya has been banned from attending any future events at the White House.
In a statement to The Post on Tuesday, a White House spokesperson said she flouted basic etiquette and is persona non grata at future events.
“This behaviour is inappropriate and disrespectful for any event at the White House,” the said the statement. “It is not reflective of the event we hosted to celebrate LGBTQI+ families or the other hundreds of guests who were in attendance. Individuals in the video will not be invited to future events.”
--with files from Myke Thomas
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(2) comments
Society and civilization are on the brink of a living h-e-double hockey sticks!
Marxist chaos is to be the "new norm".
Hunter's invited guest, or Daddy's or both?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.