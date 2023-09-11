Polaris CC-150

Polaris CC-150 On the tarmac in Ottawa.

 Nigel Hannaford

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended holiday in India just got extended a little longer, after the aircraft sent by the RCAF to bring home the prime ministerial party was diverted from Rome, to Stanstead in Great Britain.

Trudeau’s diverted flight

Prime Minister Trudeau’s relief flight was mysteriously diverted Monday over the Atlantic.

The PM's troubles started after Royal Canadian Air Force CC-150 Polaris broke down on the tarmac in Delhi following the conclusion of the G20 summit this weekend. Trudeau and his delegation's planned departure was then pushed forward from Sunday to Tuesday while the jet was repaired.

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

