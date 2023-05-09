Trump

President Donald J. Trump, at an event in the Rose Garden of the White House. October 20th, 2020.

 Official White House Photo Joyce N. Boghosian

A Manhattan jury has found former President Donald Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation in a suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman fitting room in 1996.

The jury awarded Carroll $5 million.  

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(5) comments

Raz
Raz

The leftest are freaking out because MAGA has leverage and McCarthy is not backing down. Trump will be President again!

Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

Oh wait I remember back in the day he assaulted me as well where is my 5 mill [beam]

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

The US is in worse shape than we are up here, and we are in bad shape. Our freedoms are binding removed, but the US is in full blown military junta mode.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It's a movie, or if you prefer a couple of psyops competing with each other in the war going on. The deep state or cabal is just about done, mop up going on now, not sure how that will play out. But we'll see for ourselves soon enough. Everybody have a good day.

Big10-4
Big10-4

Get Trump mentality is sickening. Deep State's attempt to stop him from running in 2024

