Former US president Donald Trump was in court in Washington, DC, pleading not guilty to charges related to the 2021 Capitol riot and saying he understood the case against him. 

"I do," said Trump at the Thursday hearing. 

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

The Deep State/bureaucrats/Dhimmicrats/globalists/WEF will do ANYTHING and EVERYTHING to prevent PDJT from winning in 2024! They HAVE TO, to save their necks!

PDJT, if he is re-elected, will go after the cesspool that is DC (the District of Corruption), and start nailing buttz to the wall! The Deep State is suffering a MASSIVE crapping in their pants!

If somehow, justice is actually served and he beats these fake charges, there will be MORE charges. If somehow, all this 'lawfare' fails and he succeeds in becomes the Republican candidate, over the objections of the 'pubbie deep staters like Pence and Mitch McTurtle, I fear multiple assination attempts on him.

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

DYOR https://files-us-east-1.t-cdn.net/files/rnOvQkJWkyal5YlbM5NfA

guest1228
guest1228

It's time we all watch today's episode of , " The Dan Bongino Show ". He is stll batting a 1000 after all these years. Go ahead and look at his other podcasts all the way back to April. Full episodes on Rumble only !!!

Mila
Mila

Hmm...added "Bongino is great" to Mars Hill when I was to add it to guest1228

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

President Trump is a Patriot, a different cat, a good guy and someone you don't want to mess with, he'll be OK.

mccann.wp
mccann.wp

👍🇺🇸

Mila
Mila

Bongino is great.

Left Coast
Left Coast

Another shoe drops in the Biden Criminal Cartel Investigation and the next day they come up with more Fantasy Charges against Trump . . .

Turns out the so-called Special Council Smith has a wife who is buds with the Obamas . . . the so-called Judge in this case is another upward failing Obama supporter.

And now Trumps lawyers under discovery are going to be able to investigate the Fraud Election of 2020 . . . this is going to be interesting.

guest1019
guest1019

Our beloved furher, Herr Trudeau and his diabolical fascist regime are also sleepwalking us through 1930s Germany. We all need to wake up as it is chilling to think 1939 is only a few years away!

Mila
Mila

What they are doing to Trump is wrong. It is lawfare. The law is to be used as a shield (to protect your rights) and not as a sword (to punish). That this continues to be the modus operandi of the government has the optics of corruption.

peacefulowl67
peacefulowl67

Yes. Regardless of one's opinions about Trump, it is the voters who should decide if he is re elected. This is a gross example of incumbent party abuse of bureaucracies and the justice system to sink the front running opposition candidate one year before an election. Banana Republic stuff

