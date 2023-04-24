Fox News Channel's most popular prime-time host, Tucker Carlson, has departed from the network.
“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement.
“We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”
According to Fox News, Tucker Carlson has already aired his final episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”
“Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st,” the statement continued.
“Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m./ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named.”
Carlson was Fox News’ most-watched host during prime time, but he also caused the network multiple controversies and problems due to his comments on topics such as race relations and LGBTQ rights.
Carlson, 53, had been hosting his prime-time show “Tucker Carlson Tonight” since 2016.
Tucker Carlson began at Fox News as a contributor in 2009. He later co-hosted the weekend program “Fox & Friends Weekend” from 2012 to 2016.
During prime time, Carlson became a star, surpassing 9 p.m. host Sean Hannity as the network's most-watched host.
In 2022, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” had an average of 3.32 million viewers and received the highest audience among cable news programs in the coveted 25-to-54 age demographic.
In 2021, he signed a new agreement that expanded his involvement with Fox News to podcasts and a new series titled “Tucker Carlson Originals” for the network's streaming service Fox Nation.
Fox News revealed Carlson’s departure only a few days after agreeing to pay a defamation lawsuit settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting System.
Additionally, Tucker Carlson is being sued by former Fox News producer Abby Grossberg.
Grossberg alleges that he oversaw a discriminatory and misogynistic work environment.
In March, Grossberg filed a lawsuit claiming that on her first day working for Carlson, she noticed pictures of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in a swimsuit displayed in the workplace.
Grossberg was fired from Fox News after filing the lawsuit.
Grossberg further alleged that Fox News' lawyers pressured her into providing a misleading deposition during the Dominion trial, defending an offensive text from Carlson.
After this incident, Carlson's producers emailed the rest of the staff to recognize “Abby Day” and suggested ordering lunch to celebrate.
A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement that “We will continue to vigorously defend Fox against Ms. Grossberg’s unmeritorious legal claims, which are riddled with false allegations against Fox and our employees.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(8) comments
I wanted to see the invade Canada documentary.
i will be cancelling my subscription to fox news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Murdochs & the inept Paul Ryan are cleaning house . . . they are determined to create a RINO network. Will Gutfeld be next?
Fox is trying hard to emulate CNN and fade away . . . .
Can't shill for WW3 when your most popular host is asking tough questions about the wars we are about to embark on to make sure Blackrock and Vanguard make them rebuilding Ukraine profits haliburton style.
[scared][ohmy]
Bongino, Tucker?? What's up Fox?
Maybe they can all form a new right wing news forum.
The whole problem with the media is it’s political. News isn’t political. Give me the information and I’ll decide what to do with it. I don’t need a talking head to tell me what to think about the issue.
