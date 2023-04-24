Tucker Carlson
Courtesy Media Matters/Twitter

Fox News Channel's most popular prime-time host, Tucker Carlson, has departed from the network.

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” Fox News said in a statement.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(8) comments

Edward S
Edward S

I wanted to see the invade Canada documentary.

Report Add Reply
Mustangguy
Mustangguy

i will be cancelling my subscription to fox news!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The Murdochs & the inept Paul Ryan are cleaning house . . . they are determined to create a RINO network. Will Gutfeld be next?

Fox is trying hard to emulate CNN and fade away . . . .

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

Can't shill for WW3 when your most popular host is asking tough questions about the wars we are about to embark on to make sure Blackrock and Vanguard make them rebuilding Ukraine profits haliburton style.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

[scared][ohmy]

Report Add Reply
Big10-4
Big10-4

Bongino, Tucker?? What's up Fox?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Maybe they can all form a new right wing news forum.

Report Add Reply
Jablonski
Jablonski

The whole problem with the media is it’s political. News isn’t political. Give me the information and I’ll decide what to do with it. I don’t need a talking head to tell me what to think about the issue.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.