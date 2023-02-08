Two children are dead and six others were injured after a city bus rammed into a daycare in Laval, Que.
Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old man who was employed by the Société de transport de Laval (STL), was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.
"It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval," Quebec Premier François Legault told reporters at the National Assembly.
"All my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees."
According to a Laval police spokesperson, the bus rammed into a daycare around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The bus was going fast enough to destroy the front of the daycare building.
A witness said a group of parents attempted to rescue children trapped under the bus. They also managed to subdue the driver, who was acting erratically, before he was arrested by police.
One witness claimed that when the driver exited the bus, he took off all his clothes. "We don't know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him," they said.
"It was a nightmare. It's horrible. He didn't stop yelling. He wasn't saying words."
A total of 12 people needed medical care, with eight needing to be transferred to a hospital.
"We are doing everything possible to treat the patients, but also to support the families in this tragic situation," said a spokesperson for Sainte-Justine Hospital,
According to STL, city buses don't normally drive near the daycare, which is located on a quiet street.
Legault said that Bonnardel, Family Minister Suzanne Roy, and MNA for the riding of Sainte-Rose Christopher Skeete, will travel to Laval to assess the situation.
Laval Mayor Mayor Stéphane Boyer offered his support victim's of the crash, saying he was "overwhelmed" by the news.
"The investigation continues to understand this tragic series of events," he said.
Boyer added the driver had been employed by the STL for about 10 years, but didn't have any prior incidents on his record.
"There's nothing special to mention at that level," he said.
"There is a hypothesis that this was an intentional act, but it will have to be confirmed by the investigation."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Acting erratically, taking off clothes. I'm guessing drugs involved. I wonder how BC's new drug decriminalization will go. I'm guessing we'll be seeing more of this.
BAN ALL Assault Buses immediatly!!
If not sooner!!
Gonna go out on a limb and say "diversity is our strength".
Quick Google search says you nailed it.
