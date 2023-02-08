Bus crash
Two children are dead and six others were injured after a city bus rammed into a daycare in Laval, Que.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, a 51-year-old man who was employed by the Société de transport de Laval (STL), was arrested. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon or causing bodily harm.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(5) comments

KiltConservative
KiltConservative

Acting erratically, taking off clothes. I'm guessing drugs involved. I wonder how BC's new drug decriminalization will go. I'm guessing we'll be seeing more of this.

Report Add Reply
DS
DS

BAN ALL Assault Buses immediatly!!

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

If not sooner!!

Report Add Reply
dgoldsmi
dgoldsmi

Gonna go out on a limb and say "diversity is our strength".

Report Add Reply
aluca021
aluca021

Quick Google search says you nailed it.

Report Add Reply

