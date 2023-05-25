Calgary LRT 1

One man has been charged, and the victim of a fatal altercation which occurred at a Calgary LRT station on Thursday has been identified. 

“This was an early morning, completely unprovoked attack on a defenseless and vulnerable victim,” said Calgary Police Service (CPS) Homicide Unit Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a Friday press release. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

guest399
guest399

"Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in March she made it clear to city administration she expects immediate action and resources deployed to address chaos on the LRT. "

The LRT is obsolete, failed junk. The mayor knows that, and she also knows that the only possible action that actually works is to shut the stupid thing off and demolish it. Then the city can go back to providing actual transit that works by using buses.

But the mayor won't do that. Far too many vested interests among her backers make far too many billions off the failed LRT. So the ongoing horror show called the LRT is guaranteed to continue.

