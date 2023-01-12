Bobcat sighting

Bobcat 

 Courtesy Trevor Pinkster

Calgary resident Trevor Pinkster said he didn't expect to see a hurt bobcat hanging outside his house Wednesday. 

“My first thing was, wow, bobcat right here,” said Pinkster in a Thursday interview. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies
DemocracyDiesWhenLegacyMediaLies

I hope that the SOB loser that put that trap out is caught and punished thoroughly. I also hope that Bobby the bobcat recovers fully and enjoys the rest of his life and that the Facebook fan club can keep enjoying seeing him as well.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.