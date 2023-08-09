Wildfires cause tourists to flee to water

The historic downtown area surrounding Front Street was partly destroyed, according to Hawaii News Now and other reports.

 Twitter/X

It is confirmed that at least six people have died in fires engulfing Maui.

"Fires killed six people on the island of Maui," County of Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr. said during a Wednesday morning news conference.

Tags

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Looks like more Directed Energy Weapon attacks, guise as "wildfires" to keep the phony climate scam going.

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

💯

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.