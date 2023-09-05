Tim Uppal

Tim Uppal 

 Courtesy CBC

Conservative deputy leader Tim Uppal has corrected the record on comments he made about immigration. 

“It is not the policy of the Conservative Party to eliminate existing language testing for immigration to Canada or obtaining citizenship,” tweeted Uppal on Monday.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I think Max Bernier and the PPC are the only group actually keeping the Conservatives conservative. There SHOULD be a language test for any immigrant. Period. In fact, there should be a drastic reduction in immigration all around.

Report Add Reply
Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

Maxime Bernier, the definition of a right side political has-been. He's as bad as Trudeau for tying to stretch this out well beyond his expiration date. Quit throwing stones, it's time to pack it in "Mad Max".

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.