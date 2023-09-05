Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Conservative deputy leader Tim Uppal has corrected the record on comments he made about immigration.
“It is not the policy of the Conservative Party to eliminate existing language testing for immigration to Canada or obtaining citizenship,” tweeted Uppal on Monday.
“I have not said that it is.”
I want to correct the record on a matter of recent discussion.It is not the policy of the Conservative Party to eliminate existing language testing for immigration to Canada or obtaining citizenship. I have not said that it is.
He said the Conservatives will “fix our immigration system that has been broken after eight years of Justin Trudeau.”
Uppal made good on his promise to engage more with the Conservatives’ growing immigrant base in November.
Conservative MPs held a meet and greet in Winnipeg with Manitoba Progressive Conservative MLAs and representatives from the Association of Black Conservatives, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg and Filipino and Punjabi communities.
“We will maintain the same engagements and commitment for continuous discussions around immigration, including immigration that is based on family reunification, the recognition of foreign certificates, the scrapping of the English test, as well as the removal of bottlenecks to improving the immigration process,” he said.
People’s Party of Canada leader Maxime Bernier asked Uppal if he was pandering when he said immigrants will not need to do an English test under a Conservative government.
“Expressing your personal opinion as deputy leader of the party?” said Bernier.
“One way or another it’s very revealing about the state of the fake Conservative Party.”
So @TimUppal when you said immigrants won’t need a language test anymore under a CPC government, you were only pandering? Expressing your personal opinion as deputy leader of the party?One way or another it’s very revealing about the state of the fake Conservative Party. https://t.co/g5QmNXGH8Ppic.twitter.com/FgKBsL87NB
Canadian independent journalist Darshan Maharaja said if the denial is factual, he should demand a retraction and apology from New Canadian Media for misquoting him.
“Or his denial is false,” said Maharaja.
“Will he?”
CPC MP Tim Uppal now denies having said that the English test for immigrants should be scrapped.If that denial is factual, then he should demand that New Canadian Media should tender a retraction & an apology for quoting him as saying that.Or his denial is false.Will he? https://t.co/Hg3hwEn0rE
I think Max Bernier and the PPC are the only group actually keeping the Conservatives conservative. There SHOULD be a language test for any immigrant. Period. In fact, there should be a drastic reduction in immigration all around.
Maxime Bernier, the definition of a right side political has-been. He's as bad as Trudeau for tying to stretch this out well beyond his expiration date. Quit throwing stones, it's time to pack it in "Mad Max".
