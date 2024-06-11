Urgency for exposing spies growing among MPs across all parties

All federal caucasus including Liberal MPs support a Bloc Québécois motion to ask the Commission on Foreign Interference to unmask foreign spies on Parliament Hill. “What more will it take for us to act?” asked BQ MP René Villemure on Monday. Villemure sponsored the motion to find which MPs or senators spied for foreign embassies, per Blacklock’s Reporter. “Not everyone tells the truth. Interference truly does exist. In order to get to the bottom of things, we need explanations,” said Villemure. “This is a grave matter.”The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) on June 3 disclosed multiple parliamentarians spied on colleagues, accepted payments from foreign embassies and acted at the “direction of foreign officials.” One unnamed MP leaked “information learned in confidence from the government to a known intelligence officer of a foreign state,” said the report.“There has been foreign interference in our parliament,” said Villemure. “We can’t keep making empty speeches with empty promises. We need real action. What action are we taking?”“I am asking the federal government to defend Canada. This government is simply not up to it,” said Bloc MP Marie-Hélène Gaudreau.Gaudreau compared foreign interference in Canada to the 1940 Nazi invasion of France. “It reminds me of the 1930s when France built the Maginot Line,” she said. “They wanted at all cost to avoid what happened in the First World War so they built defences from the Netherlands all the way to the border with Spain. It was supposed to be completely impregnable.”“Yet the Germans did not follow the French plan. They came up with a different strategy. They snuck in through the Ardennes and France fell. It was a catastrophe, because they didn’t actually pay attention to the reality. That is what we are seeing in Canada.”NDP MP Alistair MacGregor said cabinet had no choice but to unmask foreign agents. “Those names are going to be leaked out anyway,” said MacGregor. “I think it is really important for this Parliament and indeed this government to stay on top of that.”“Make sure those members are getting the punishment they are due for conspiring to work on behalf of a foreign power, but also that Canadians can be sure they will no longer show up on a ballot in the next federal election.”