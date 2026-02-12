The US agriculture industry has launched a campaign to back the Canada-US-Mexico (CUSMA) trade agreement.
The US agriculture industry has launched a campaign to back the Canada-US-Mexico (CUSMA) trade agreement.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
News

US agriculture coalition launches campaign to protect CUSMA trade deal

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Agriculture
Farmers
Ranchers
Mark Carney
Cdnpol
Agricultural
Cusma
Canadian Farmers
Agriculture Industry
Canada-US agriculture relations
CUSMA review 2026
National Corn Growers Association
Nancy Martinez
Fresh Produce Association
Alexis Taylor
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news