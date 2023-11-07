US approves $320-million precision bombs sale to Israel to fight Hamas

The US is selling equipment, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, for precision bombs to Israel as it continues its fight against Hamas following the October 7 terrorist attacks.The Biden administration officially notified Congress on October 31 of its decision to authorize the sale of US$320 million worth of Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies to Israel. These weapon kits can transform unguided bombs into precision-guided ones.This new order for Spice Family Gliding Bomb Assemblies is in addition to another order for the same kits, which was worth more than US$400 million, during the Trump administration in 2020.The Israeli-owned company Rafael Advanced Defence Systems is acquiring the equipment directly from Rafael USA, which is an American company with connections to Rafael Advanced Defence Systems. This purchase is being made independently and not through the US government.The US government agreed to the additional weapons transfer after the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, injuring more than 5,300, killing 1,400, and kidnapping approximately 420 people.Israel reacted to the attack on October 7 by initiating bombing attacks on specific locations in Gaza associated with Hamas.Israel has now begun ground operations within Gaza to eliminate Hamas.The precision kits will be attached to the bombs currently in Israel's arsenal. The New York Times reported these Israeli bombs are primarily 1,000- and 2,000-pounds in size. They are some of the largest and most potent bombs any military employs.