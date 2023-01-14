The United States' Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have found a possible safety issue with Pfizer and BioNTech's bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, claiming it could be linked to a type of brain stoke in older adults.
“Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal in VSD (Vaccine Safety Datalink) represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public,” they said.
The two public health authorities announced Friday that one of its vaccine safety monitoring systems detected a safety issue, where people 65 and older are more likely to have an ischemic stroke 21 days after receiving the vaccine.
Ischemic strokes, which make up approximately 87% of all strokes, occur due to a blockage in an artery that supplies blood to the brain. If circulation isn’t restored quickly, brain damage can be permanent.
Some of the symptoms of ischemic strokes include weakness or paralysis of limbs, drooping of one side of the face, loss of coordination, confusion, dizziness, and vision problems.
The FDA and CDC added that the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, as well as the databases of other countries and Pfizer-BioNTech, had not flagged this safety issue. But they claimed it requires a further investigation.
The companies added that based on the safety issue not being found in other monitoring systems in the US and globally, there is "no evidence to conclude that ischemic stroke is associated with the use of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccines."
As of Dec. 22, 2022, no new safety signals for COVID-19 vaccines have been identified in Canada. Of the 53,064 individual Adverse Events Following Immunization reports in Canada, 10,519 were considered serious.
Ischemic strokes have not been identified as a safety signal by Health Canada. While thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) and myocarditis/pericarditis have been flagged, Health Canada claims the reports "do not imply a causal relationship between the vaccines and the adverse event."
Despite assurances from the CDC and FDA that COVID-19 vaccines are not associated with strokes, the Western Standard received several testimonials from healthcare professionals in mid-2022 claiming otherwise.
"Our stroke numbers are very high. Our stroke coordinator is documenting it and she says there is a national database that is being sent to," an anonymous registered nurse from Texas said. "I worked on the medical oncology floor a few weeks ago and 100% of the patients are jabbed. And the charts that I went through, they all were recently diagnosed after they had the jab."
"I was dispatching emergency response helicopters throughout the Southeast US. In the last year, the increase of stroke patients between the age of 25 to 40 was astounding. Three to four per day," said Tracy Miller, an emergency helicopter dispatcher from Kansas. "Primarily, we are in rural Nebraska where many people never got vaccinated, and we aren't seeing any of the abnormalities that I am dispatching out to the more urban areas."
"I work at a hospital in Nebraska and we have seen more young people with strokes than ever before," said one woman. "They are usually the ages of 20 to 35 who come in with neurological issues/stroke like symptoms who are vaccinated."
Three paramedics from British Columbia, Ontario and New York also told the Western Standard they have been seeing an uptick in strokes since the COVID-19 vaccines were rolled out.
"I've seen an uptick in middle-aged people suffering from strokes, and an enormous amount of people in their 50s and 60s with new-onset heart arrhythmias," said a paramedic from Ontario, who chose to remain anonymous.
"I've witnessed heart attacks or strokes that weren't typical, like not the textbook presentations," said Greg McTague, a paramedic of 25 years from Penticton, BC.
"There was a female in her 30s that suddenly went blind, and she had no history of that. People don't just suddenly go blind unless they get hit in the head or have a stroke. To just go blind, shortly after being vaccinated, I can't imagine what else that would be."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(5) comments
Yet the Big Pharma medical terrorists in Canada will continue to double and triple down on their poisonous for profit injections with full support of their Big Pharma terrorist MSM
Every clot shot, death jab, “Covid vaccine” is poison and will do major damage to your body and will eventually kill you! These big pharma companies, politicians, doctors and people who promoted this poison need to be charged with murder, or at least manslaughter!
A modest proposal:
Let all vaccine recipients pay a significant health care tax. After all, there was no research of any kind to suggest that an mRNA vaccine was a feasible option. Regardless of your education level or field of study, if you took or recommended an mRNA vaccine, you failed a simple, basic IQ test. And so,.....
Let all health care professionals, scientists and government officials who peddled the mRNA vaccines to a gullible public, be stripped of their assets to assist with present/future health care costs.
Finally, ensure all unvaccinated individuals are first in line for health care services. The unvaccinated are the most likely to benefit and given historical averages, will live the longest.
A sincere congrats to Matthew getting trolled by Rachel Gilmore - he is now officially annoying the New World Order! Next up: massive economic crash, then digital money and social credit score. [ohmy]
I imagine that realizing you were a used as a lab rat as part of a massive drug safety study would be troubling.
