US College of Pediatricians condemns institutions transitioning kids, calls for immediate halt

The American College of Pediatricians (ACPeds) has condemned medical institutions by name who push gender transitioning on children, and called for an immediate halt. ACPeds in a statement specifically named the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Endocrine Society, the Pediatric Endocrine Society, the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry for participating in subjecting minors to harmful, life-altering surgery. “We are here to defy the claims made by these medical institutions in the US, that those of us who are concerned are a minority, and their protocols are consensus,” said Executive Director Dr. Jill Simons. “They are not consensus, and we are speaking in a loud, unified voice. Enough.”.Simons says ACPeds and a broad variety of other researchers have “serious concerns about the physical and mental health effects of the current protocols promoted for the care of children and adolescents in the United States who express discomfort with their biological sex.”The college of pediatricians has released a formal declaration citing numerous studies and urging people to sign. Simons cited the “leaked WPATH (World Professional Association for Transgender Health) files” and the Cass Review recently released in the UK.Files from WPATH state a great lack of evidence of long-term effects of minor transitioning and a consequential disparity of informed consent, and “intervention by drugs or surgery have caused depression in their child patients, complications such as brain swelling, liver cancer and hypertension.”The Cass Review similarly warns of the lack of evidence in minor transition surgeries and found the whole process is “built on shaky foundations.” It is “not possible to accurately track the outcomes and pathways that children and young people take through the service,” said the report..Simons said the college is calling on these mainstream medical institutions to “follow the science and their European colleagues and immediately stop the promotion of social affirmation, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgeries for children and adolescents who experience distress over their biological sex."“We affirm that sex is a dimorphic, innate trait, defined in relation to an organism's biological role in reproduction: male and female. This genetic signature is present in every nucleated, somatic cell in the body, and is not alterable by drugs or surgical interventions.”“Consideration of these innate differences is critical to the practice of good medicine, and to the development of sound policy for children and adults alike.”“Medical decision-making should be based upon an individual’s biological sex. It should respect biological reality, and the dignity of the person, by compassionately addressing the whole person.”