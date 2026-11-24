American convenience stores are clearing shelf space for nicotine pouches — while Ontario corner stores, which can legally sell cigarettes, cannot stock a single one.

Goldman Sachs' third-quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, reported November 12 by Convenience Store News, found US retailers expect pouches to take the most new shelf space of any nicotine category this year, at 11.3%. The survey drew on retailer and wholesaler contacts representing about 40,000 US locations, or 25% of tobacco outlets. The figure reflects what retailers expect, not expansions already completed.

The survey also found smokers trading down from premium cigarettes to discount brands or to alternatives such as pouches and e-cigarettes. Goldman Sachs managing director Bonnie Herzog said respondents saw pressure on low-end consumers "pushing many to downtrade within cigarettes or to move away from cigarettes altogether."

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized 67 pouch products, including 24 VELO products it authorized on October 30.

In Canada, Health Canada's August 2024 ministerial order keeps authorized pouches — Zonnic is the only brand — behind the pharmacy counter in mint and menthol only.