Rachel Jones

US Army Maj. Rachel Jones celebrates Pride Month. 

 Courtesy Sarah Patterson/US Army

The United States Department of Defense celebrated Army Maj. Rachel Jones for finding solace in coming out as a transgender woman. 

“Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all,” said the US Department of Defense in a Sunday tweet. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

BG Manning
BG Manning

“Transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more,” said Biden.

So, the core of the USA is transgender? I’d be curious to know what Americans think about that. 🤔😳🙈

Report Add Reply
Raz
Raz

Yup the enemy is sure to run from femish men military pantie and bra. 🤮

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

Sorry but that is one ugly looking dude.

Report Add Reply

