The United States Department of Defense celebrated Army Maj. Rachel Jones for finding solace in coming out as a transgender woman.
“Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all,” said the US Department of Defense in a Sunday tweet.
.@USArmy Maj. Rachel Jones found solace after coming out as a transgender female. Her journey from battling depression & suicidal thoughts to embracing authenticity inspires us all. #WhyWeServe https://t.co/9llx7skuC3— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) July 2, 2023
The Department of Defense linked to a blog post, which started by saying coming out as a transgender woman saved Jones’ life.
“When I was growing up in the ’80s and ’90s, there was a lot of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric,” said Jones.
“I don’t think many people meant to do that, but it’s something I heard as I was growing up repeatedly.”
The blog post said she struggled with depression and suicidal thoughts most of her life. It said she is living her truth as a transgender woman soldier and is no longer battling depression and suicidal thoughts.
The observance of Pride Month was first recognized by the Department of Defense in 2012. It recognizes Pride Month as a time when sexual minorities come together to celebrate love and authenticity.
The blog post went on to say the road to self-acceptance was tough for Jones. Before coming out privately to her therapist, it said she struggled daily with mental illness.
She said she was “convinced I was inherently evil for being transgender.”
She added the pressure of hiding all of the time was so bad she grew up depressed and suicidal to the point she always had a plan to end her life.
Even when deployed, she said the greatest threat to her safety was herself.
US Army master resilience trainer Stephanie Allers said the risk of depression, post-traumatic stress, and suicidal ideation is twice as high for sexual minority veterans and soldiers who have concealed their true selves than those who have not.
“One reason for this is the chronic, toxic stress experienced by those who need or opt to hide their true self and those who have experienced loss of support or interpersonal and professional relationships because of their identity or sexual orientation,” said Allers.
While on a six-month assignment away from home, Jones realized she needed to change. She made an appointment to meet with a therapist to sort through these feelings and learn self-acceptance.
Since getting into therapy, she said she “was able to detangle my feelings about being transgender and disconnect it with being evil and the suffocating shame.”
“I started to accept and love myself,” she said.
Prominent Canadian psychologist and author Dr. Jordan Peterson denounced the US Army for honouring Jones.
“It’s not heroism,” said Peterson.
“It’s certainly not military-grade heroism.”
NoIt's not heroismIt's certainly not military grade heroismIt's not "inspiring" And to say it is does a disservice to all the men in uniform who have made genuineSelfless SacrificesInstead of making everything aboutThemRachel Jones is a manAnd a narcissistic man at… https://t.co/9nLcIypQJ0— Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) July 2, 2023
Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson (TX-13) said this is why recruiting is taking a hit.
“THIS is why patriotic young men & women don’t want to join the military anymore,” said Jackson.
“This WOKE crap needs to END!”
THIS is why recruiting is taking a hit. THIS is why patriotic young men & women don’t want to join the military anymore. This WOKE crap needs to END! It’s putting our country in DANGER! https://t.co/gqD59UkLCB— Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 3, 2023
US President Joe Biden proclaimed the Transgender Day of Visibility in March by saying transgender Americans improve the country.
“Transgender Americans shape our nation’s soul — proudly serving in the military, curing deadly diseases, holding elected office, running thriving businesses, fighting for justice, raising families, and much more,” said Biden.
“But today, too many transgender Americans are still denied those rights and freedoms.”
