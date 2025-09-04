US Department of Justice reviews firearm access for trans individuals

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly reviewing steps to restrict access to firearms for individuals diagnosed with gender dysphoria.Speaking to Newsmax, DOJ officials said a recent series of high-profile shootings involving individuals identifying as trans and struggling with gender identity has prompted the department to act and examine whether new safeguards are needed.According to a source, multiple meetings have already been held on potential approaches and policies, including the possibility of barring transgender individuals from purchasing or owning firearms in the country who are deemed “unstable or unwell.”The source said this seemed “pretty common sense,” bringing up how Democrats have long pressed for common-sense gun control.This debate could possibly position Democrats — historically pro-gun control — to support trans rights to keep and bear arms against Republicans supportive of constitutionally-endowed gun rights.The policy review follows a series of high-profile shootings involving trans-identifying individuals, most notably last week's tragic attack at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis..'TIRED OF BEING TRANS:' Minneapolis school shooter's manifesto tells of gender change regret.In that incident, the trans-identifying shooter Robin Westman fatally shot two children, ages 8 and 10, and injured several others, prompting renewed scrutiny of gun ownership regulations.A DOJ spokesperson declined to detail specific proposals to the Daily Wire but confirmed that "a range of options" is under consideration to prevent "mentally unstable individuals" from committing acts of violence, particularly in schools."Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, this Department of Justice is committed to exploring measures to enhance public safety," the spokesperson said.Data on trans gun ownership remains scarce.A 2023 Gallup survey found that approximately 32% of US adults own firearms, but no government agency, including the CDC or FBI, collects intersecting data on people who identify as transgender and their gun ownership.Almost one million people in the US — approximately 0.3% of the country’s population — identify as trans according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).Anecdotal reports from non-governmental organizations and media suggest growing interest in firearms among transgender individuals, but as of now, there are no government statistics that link transgender identity to increased violence or to recent mass shootings.