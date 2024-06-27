News

US detransitioner launches malpractice lawsuit for botched surgery

US detransitioner launches malpractice lawsuit for botched surgery
US detransitioner launches malpractice lawsuit for botched surgery Western Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Transgender
Transgender Surgery
Hormone Replacement Therapy
double mastectomy
detransitioner
malpractice lawsuit

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news