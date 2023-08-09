Proterra Inc.

A major US manufacturer of electric transit buses has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, while a Canadian one is amassing losses.

Proterra Inc., said in an Aug. 7 press release that it “intends to continue to operate in the ordinary course of business” as it files Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings and looks to restructure its operations.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(1) comment

rianc
rianc

This shows that EV don't work. These companies are struggling to remain viable hoping that EVs will pay off. You consider that some EV car companies have already gone bankrupt while Ford is scaling back its EV ventures due to big losses and slow consumer uptake on EVs. Seems like governments are trying to push people towards EVs and it isn't working as usually.

