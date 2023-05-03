Vaccine

As of May 11, Canadians and all other non-US citizens flying into the United States will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

According to Forbes, “... other residual COVID-related travel requirements have been quietly falling away this year, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) lifting pre-departure rules that required air passengers departing China, Hong Kong, Macau for the United States to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of recovery” before being allowed to board planes.

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

PersonOne
PersonOne

My big chance to lose 30% on the dollar.

Report Add Reply
Jm2023
Jm2023

a number of short words, not polite words are what i'm saying and have said to US officials in charge of vaccine mandates. It should have been removed a long time ago obviously.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Biggest crime against humanity in history

Let the retribution begin

Nuremberg 2 for these mass murderers and criminals

Report Add Reply
Republic of 'Berta
Republic of 'Berta

Yay I can finally travel to the States again.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.