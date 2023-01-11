Mary Ngo

The United States Embassy in Ottawa raised concerns the incoming online streaming act could discriminate against American corporations. US officials are currently in discussions with businesses about how Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Actcould impact their operations.

"We have concerns it could impact digital streaming services and discriminate against U.S. businesses," US Embassy spokesperson Molly Sanchez Crowe said in a statement to the Canadian Press.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

