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US energy executive says Canadian crude still critical for America

An American oil and gas executive has said North America’s integrated energy market has drastically reduced the United States’ dependency on Middle Eastern oil, positioning Canada and the US to better withstand global supply disruptions.
An American oil and gas executive has said North America’s integrated energy market has drastically reduced the United States’ dependency on Middle Eastern oil, positioning Canada and the US to better withstand global supply disruptions.Mason Hamilton via LinkedIn
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Oil And Gas Exports
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American Petroleum Institute
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