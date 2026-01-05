News

US firms set to cash in as Venezuelan oil shake-up leaves China, Russia scrambling

The US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has left the fate of billions of barrels of that country’s oil claimed by Chinese and Russian state-backed companies in doubt.
The US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has left the fate of billions of barrels of that country’s oil claimed by Chinese and Russian state-backed companies in doubt.Grok AI from X
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Russia
Oil
China
Chevron
Oil And Gas Exports
Oil And Gas Companies
Marco Rubio
Morgan Stanley
nicolas maduro
Sinopec
Ali Moshiri

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news