US House Oversight Committee releases new Epstein images, including photos with Noam Chomsky and Bill Gates

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee have released 68 new images from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.This latest release follows prior disclosures from the committee, which received roughly 95,000 images from Epstein’s estate and is part of an ongoing effort to review tens of thousands of materials obtained following a congressional subpoena issued in August..The newly released images include diagrams of building plans, photographs of Epstein with several high-profile individuals, and passports and identity documents from around the world.Many of the documents have been partially redacted, with names, birthdates, and other sensitive information obscured..Some photos depict handwritten messages on different parts of a person’s body, quoting Vladimir Nabokov’s novel Lolita, a book about a young girl groomed by a middle-aged literature professor.One message, written on a foot, reads: "She was Lo, plain Lo, in the morning, standing four feet ten in one sock."Another reads: "She was a Polly at school."A copy of the book can be seen in the background of at least one photograph.It is unclear whether the writing is on the same person or multiple individuals..One of images show Epstein seated with public intellectual and commentator Noam Chomsky on what appears to be an airplane.Chomsky has previously appeared in Epstein-related documents concerning academic and personal matters.He has stated that he knew Epstein and met him occasionally..Billionaire Bill Gates also appears in two photos with women whose faces are redacted. In a statement accompanying the release, House Oversight Democrats said the estate did not provide context for the images.The committee described the photos as showing "passports of women with whom Jeffrey Epstein and his conspirators were engaging, photos of rich and powerful men in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit, and concerning text messages about recruiting women for Jeffrey Epstein."The committee emphasized that the images were selected to offer the public a "representative sample" of materials received, providing insight into Epstein’s network and his "extremely disturbing activities." The committee also holds thousands of additional images from the estate, both "graphic and mundane," according to Democrats."As we approach the deadline for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, these new images raise more questions about what exactly the Department of Justice has in its possession," the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, Robert Garcia, said in a statement."We must end this White House cover-up, and the DOJ must release the Epstein files now."President Donald Trump was a friend of Epstein's for years but has said they fell out in 2004, years before Epstein was arrested. The president has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in regards to Epstein.The Epstein files are set to be released by Dec. 19, albeit with some caveats.