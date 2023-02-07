Woman smoking pot

If you want to smoke pot and own guns you're allowed to do so, a US judge ruled.

A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled that a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms is unconstitutional.

MLC
MLC

Therefore if a U.S. law enforcement officer elects to rake medical cannabis - it's OC Spray and baton only? Even if there is no such regulation in their state?

