If you want to smoke pot and own guns you're allowed to do so, a US judge ruled.
A federal judge in Oklahoma has ruled that a federal law prohibiting people who use marijuana from owning firearms is unconstitutional.
Jared Michael Harrison was charged after being arrested by police in Lawton, Oklahoma, in May 2022 following a traffic stop. During a search of his car, police found a loaded revolver and marijuana.
Harrison claimed he had been on his way to work at a medical marijuana dispensary, but did not have a state-issued medical-marijuana card.
Lawyers for Harrison argued their client’s second amendment "right to bear arms" was violated by a federal law that makes it illegal for “unlawful users or addicts of controlled substances” to possess firearms.
“Consistent with a longstanding historical tradition in America of disarming presumptively risky persons, namely, felons, the mentally ill, and the intoxicated," federal prosecutors argued that the portion of the law focused on drug users.
A US district judge, Patrick Wyrick, agreed with Harrison’s lawyers, ruling on Friday prosecutors’ arguments that Harrison’s status as a marijuana user “justifies stripping him of his fundamental right to possess a firearm … is not a constitutionally permissible means of disarming Harrison.”
“But the mere use of marijuana carries none of the characteristics that the nation’s history and tradition of firearms regulation supports,” Wyrick said, which was reported by ABC News.
Wyrick also highlighted under Oklahoma law, marijuana can be bought legally at more than 2,000 store fronts in the state.
Therefore if a U.S. law enforcement officer elects to rake medical cannabis - it's OC Spray and baton only? Even if there is no such regulation in their state?
