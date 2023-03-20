Schwartz collapse two pics
Image courtesy of Twitter

A Los Angeles CBS meteorologist collapsed on live television during the weekend morning show and is recovering in the hospital.

KCAL co-anchors threw to weatherwoman Alissa Carlson Schwartz for the weekend morning show weather report when Schwartz collapsed.

Allison Carlson Schwartz Instagram

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

northrungrader
northrungrader

When will Western Standard do a story on the over 80 Canadian doctors that have died in the last year?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.