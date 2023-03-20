Schwartz looked pale and started to lean forward as her eyes rolled back in her head.
She tried to hold on to the desk, but couldn't catch herself before losing consciousness and falling to the ground.
Nichelle Medina and Rachel Kim, morning show co-anchors, did not appear to see what had happened initially but soon realized something happened with Schwartz and cut to a commercial break.
The morning show did not return to a live segment for the rest of the show.
CBS Los Angeles Vice-President and News Director Mike Dello Stritto told TMZ co-workers rushed to call 911 and Schwartz is at a local hospital being treated. He offered no further details about the collapse.
On Sunday, Schwartz posted to Facebook saying "thanks for all the kind wishes as I recover from a head injury. I am out of the hospital and doing ok. Lots of sleeping and even some pizza – TY.”
Schwartz did not say if the collapse was from a head injury or if the fall caused the head injury.
"I appreciate all the prayers as I recover," she posted to Facebook.
"More to come…”
TMZ reported Schwartz had another medical incident in 2014 while working at a different network, where she vomited live on the set doing a weather report.
Testing found Schwartz had a leaky heart valve causing her to vomit.
Schwartz said on Facebook that the latest collapse had nothing to do with her heart.
"Thankfully, it's not my heart this time," she posted.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
When will Western Standard do a story on the over 80 Canadian doctors that have died in the last year?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.