US military confirms 24-year-old national guard specialist's heart attack was due to COVID jab

Karolina Stancik, a 24-year-old National Guard army specialist who was coerced to get the COVID-19 mRNA injection, is vaccine-injured, acknowledged the army in a memo. Stancik has had three heart attacks, a mini stroke, and is now getting a pacemaker. She takes 27 pills each day since suffering her first heart attack while on active duty. Appearing on Catherine Herridge’s investigative reporting program, Stancik said the COVID-19 vaccine was to blame for her heart condition. Holding up “Is this army memo an acknowledgement that your heart condition is a result of the COVID-19 vaccine?”“It 100% is,” she replied. .Stancik said she never had heart problems before and could “run 10 miles at a time” and now she has “trouble just standing up.” “The only thing that changed was the COVID-19 vaccine,” she said. Herridge’s team obtained and reviewed government documents confirming Stancik has a serious heart condition, and her case “may open the door to service members who believed they were harmed by the defence department’s vaccine mandate.” Herridge asked how hard she had to fight within the bureaucracy to get the memo and if the defence department “has a special responsibility” to Stancik and others who believe they are vaccine-injured. “It was a 19-month grueling process,” she said. “They’re fully responsible. I was neglected. And the medical care I needed to get was not happening, and so the damage was more by delaying the response.”Stancik took her first mRNA dose in early 2021. The reaction was “cough, chest pains, sinus pressure, a headache.” One month later after her second jab she “experienced severe neuropathic pain, a burning sensation throughout (her) whole body, chest pain, breathing issues, really high heart rate, and breathing issues.” She was then diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a “debilitating heart condition,” military records show. “It’s when your blood pressure and your heart don’t work in accordance with each other,” explained Stancik..In April 2022, she was released from active duty, causing her to lose her health insurance. She was told she can either return when she’s recovered, or can begin the disability process. Finally in October 2023, she received a memo from the army Human Resources Command confirming she was “injured in the line of duty.” “Research has confirmed a link between COVID-19 infection and a debilitating heart condition called POTS. POTS was also linked to a lesser degree to COVID-19 vaccination.” Stancik has never had a positive COVID-19 test. She said she “jumped to the part where it talked about the vaccine, and thought ‘that’s exactly right. That’s me.’” She said she is “hopeful this will provide (other vax-injured military members) affected by the vaccine.” Stancik has been attacked for telling her story by critics who have called her “anti-vaxxer” and “trying to push an anti-vaccine agenda.” “That is not the case. My story, my health, is my own," she said. "I’ve had to live these traumas, so I would never want to have to see someone go through the same thing as me.”