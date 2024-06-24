News

US military confirms 24-year-old national guard specialist's heart attack was due to COVID jab

US military confirms 24-year-old national guard specialist's heart attack was due to COVID jab
US military confirms 24-year-old national guard specialist's heart attack was due to COVID jabWestern Standard Canva
Loading content, please wait...
Us Military
Covid19 Vaccine Mandates
Defence Department
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 mRNA injection
vaccine-injured
investigative reporting

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news