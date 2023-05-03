The US Navy used a “drag queen influencer” to help encourage people to join the military.
Yeoman 2nd Class Joshua Kelley, also known as “Harpy Daniels” when performing as a drag queen.
Kelley has more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok.
In November 2022, he became the Navy's “Digital Ambassador.”
Kelley's Instagram says that his personal views “are not endorsed by DoD [department of Defence] or DoN [department of the Navy],” the drag queen has performed for military members multiple times, one video Kelley shared from 2018.
Kelley participated in the "Digital Ambassador" initiative from October 2022 until March 2023.
The initiative's objective was “designed to explore the digital environment to reach a wide range of potential candidates,” a Navy spokesperson told Fox News.
According to the spokesperson, the Navy faces “the most challenging recruiting environment it has faced since the start of the all-volunteer force.”
“The Navy did not compensate YN2 Kelley or any others for being Navy Digital Ambassadors. The pilot concluded and we are now evaluating the program and how it will exist in the future,” said the spokesperson.
The Navy's recruitment efforts are to generate more interest among its target market of 18 to 29-year-olds.
A survey by the Ronald Reagan Institute discovered just 13% of 18n to 29-year-olds are “highly willing” to enlist in the military, with 25% indicating “somewhat willing” and 26% stating “not willing at all.”
Kelley has also shared posts on Instagram about serving as a “Digital Ambassador” for the Navy.
“From joining to 2016 and being able to share my drag experience on my off time with my fellow sailors has been a blessing,” posted Kelley to Instagram.
“This experience has brought me so much strength, courage and ambition to continue being an advocate and representation of queer sailors! Thank you to the Navy for giving me this opportunity! I don't speak for the Navy, but simply sharing my experience in the Navy! Hooyah, and let's go Slay!”
The “Digital Ambassador” drag queen controversy is part of a larger conflict about gender ideology in the Navy and the US military.
In March, approximately 20 House Democrats introduced a bill to prevent discrimination against transgender people who want to serve in the US military.
Earlier this year, Republicans, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN), put forward a bill to restrict transgender individuals from serving in the military, except if they meet specific requirements.
“Biden has turned our military into a woke social experiment,” Rubio told Fox News.
“It is a stupid way to go about protecting our nation. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter threats like China, Russia, and North Korea and less time thinking about pronouns.”
Yes, this use of Drag Queens as a recruitment ploy, is getting a bit ridiculous. Are they suggesting, there is an entertainment job in the military? Start of WW2, able bodied Canadian and American men (some women) became soldiers over night. They all felt a call for duty. Today, we have a pampered youth, addicted to their devices, who needs some discipline and their eyes open to careers in the military. the world is no longer a safe place. Norway has compulsory mandatory conscription for ages 19-44, for 19 months. Sweden has also reactivated their conscription. We can't rely on the US, the vast Arctic coast is undefendable, from vultures who want the natural resources and the west coast faces Asian neighbours. I think Canada needs to consider conscription, but only if the military has a good training program. Youth need a sense of pride in their country. Canadian Govt has been lazy, and not taken security threats seriously. More funds should be injected in the sector for modern equipment, more training, better care for veterans. Back in the 80's, I applied and declined, due to the sexual harassment. No one should have two jobs - work on their career to serve the country and then fight the sexual harassment. It's not right and exhausting.
How soon they forget. Remember Bud Light? Good luck getting the men and women you need to enlist. What divisive message is being sent by this? And why is this important to Canadians?
Each day I see a further decline in this depraved world.
Romans 1:18-32
18 For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who hold the truth in unrighteousness;
19 Because that which may be known of God is manifest in them; for God hath shewed it unto them.
20 For the invisible things of him from the creation of the world are clearly seen, being understood by the things that are made, even his eternal power and Godhead; so that they are without excuse:
21 Because that, when they knew God, they glorified him not as God, neither were thankful; but became vain in their imaginations, and their foolish heart was darkened.
22 Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,
23 And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.
24 Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:
25 Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.
26 For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:
27 And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.
28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;
29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,
30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,
31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:
32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.
If you haven't received the Gospel of Salvation, you can be saved right now by Jesus.
Read
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
Romans 3:23-25
Romans 5:11
Please we are in the time of the days of Noah, Sodom and Gomorrah.
2 Timothy 3:1-7
But know this, that in the last days [a]perilous times will come: 2 For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, 3 unloving, [b]unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, 4 traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, 5 having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away! 6 For of this sort are those who creep into households and make captives of gullible women loaded down with sins, led away by various lusts, 7 always learning and never able to come to the knowledge of the truth.
