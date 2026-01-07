U.S. military seizes two tankers — one Russian-flagged — in crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports

The United States has seized two oil tankers in separate operations, alleging both vessels were involved in transporting Venezuelan oil in violation of U.S. sanctions, according to American military and government officials.U.S. European Command said Wednesday that one of the tankers, formerly known as Bella 1 and later renamed Marinera, was seized in a joint operation by the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security following a weeks-long pursuit across the Atlantic.U.S. officials allege the Marinera was part of a network of so-called “dark fleet” vessels used to evade sanctions. The ship had been tracked by the U.S. Coast Guard since December and was accused of attempting to avoid seizure by changing its name, repainting its hull, and reflagging under Russian registry while at sea..Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the seizure was part of ongoing enforcement efforts targeting illicit oil shipments.“The United States continues to enforce the blockade against all dark fleet vessels illegally transporting Venezuelan oil,” Hegseth said in a public statement.Later Wednesday, U.S. Southern Command confirmed the seizure of a second tanker, the Sophia, in international waters near the Caribbean. The military said the U.S. Coast Guard is escorting the vessel to the United States.Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said both tankers were either last docked in Venezuela or were en route to the country when intercepted. She said the Marinera had attempted to evade authorities for weeks before being seized..The two seizures bring the total number of sanctioned oil tankers seized by the United States to at least four in recent months, as Washington intensifies efforts to restrict Venezuela’s oil exports and apply economic pressure on the government in Caracas.The seizure of the Marinera followed heightened international attention after Russia deployed naval assets to escort the vessel across the North Atlantic. Moscow said the ship was operating lawfully under the Russian flag and accused the United States and NATO of disproportionate military involvement. U.S. officials said enforcement decisions are based on ownership networks and sanctions history rather than flag registration..The operations come days after the arrest of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces in Caracas on allegations related to weapons and drug trafficking. Following the arrest, President Donald Trump said the United States would increase pressure on Venezuela’s oil sector while also seeking to leverage the country’s energy resources.The UK Ministry of Defence declined to comment, saying it does not discuss the military activities of other nations.