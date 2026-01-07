News

U.S. military seizes two tankers — one Russian-flagged — in crackdown on Venezuelan oil exports

Oil tanker seized off of Venezuela
Oil tanker seized off of VenezuelaU.S Department of Homeland Security
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
U.S. oil tanker seizure
Venezuelan oil sanctions
U.S. sanctions enforcement
oil tanker seized
U.S. military operation
dark fleet oil tankers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news