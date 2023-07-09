Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
In his book released on the Fourth of July, a US Navy commander says his fight for the constitution behind enemy lines was not done on foreign shores, but against his own president and superior officers.
According to a CHD press release, “The military illegally enforced this mandate,...ignoring service members’ rights to refuse experimental medicines,” something CHD calls an “unprecedented travesty of justice.”
Green, a devout Catholic and father of seven, was banned from his building and fired from his position leading a 650-person unit after he refused the COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons. In response, Green filed numerous internal navy complaints to document unlawful actions by his superiors and supplied multiple whistleblower reports to Congress.
The automatic denial of religious exemptions in the military was so egregious that in 2022, judges in non-military courts hearing lawsuits on behalf of service members granted preliminary injunctions against the Navy, the Air and Space Forces, and the Marine Corps. The National Defence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 finally put an end to the mandate, but not before many service members had already been penalized for refusing what CHD calls “an unsafe and ineffective experimental drug.”
Conscientious objectors lost promotions and positions or were involuntarily “separated” from the military, and were denied their right to due process. Among them were navy musician Drew Stapp, who was kept from his family for eight months despite having valid retirement orders; an air force master sergeant who had four strokes within hours of receiving a vaccine she didn’t want or need; and Daniel, a navy seal who was ostracized and isolated until he was found dead in an apparent suicide.
The COVID-19 vaccine mandate compromised military readiness. Thousands of trained and qualified service members were discharged when recruitment was already so low that the navy alone had 7,000 vacant positions. When Secretary Austin mandated the vaccine, there had been fewer than 30 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the military. However, in the wake of vaccine mandates, 839 service members took their own lives.
Edmonton-area lawyer Catherine Christensen made a similar assessment of the vaccine mandate’s effect on the Canadian military in testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry on COVID-19. She said between vaccine injuries and those who left due to the mandate, Canada's 40,000-member military lost between 3,000 to 4,000 members. She estimated the cost in lost training, experience, and expertise at $3 billion.
On June 21, Christensen filed a $500 million class-action lawsuit against the government and military leadership on behalf of about 330 armed forces members. The lawsuit was filed against Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, former deputy minister of national defence Jody Thomas, Chief of the Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant-General Frances Allen, and others.
Green makes his own historical analyses of vaccine mandate cases in his $26.99 (USD) hardcover book published by Skyhorse Publishing. In Jacobsen v. Massachusetts , the Court intended its support for Massachusetts’ smallpox vaccine mandate to be very narrow, upholding a small fine for vaccination refusal in the midst of a deadly outbreak.
Buck v. Bell, which CHD calls “one of the most notorious decisions in the history of the Court,” upheld a Virginia law allowing the state to sterilize the “feebleminded” against their will. The ruling argued that “three generations of imbeciles is enough.” Ironically, there is no evidence that the subject of the case, Carrie Buck — or her daughter conceived in rape — actually was “feebleminded.”
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(1) comment
China has taken over the political establishment in Canada and the US
This was the deliberate destruction of the US and Canadian military by ChiCom operatives the Biden crime syndicate and the Trudeau Liberano mafia
Both 100% bought and paid for by China
People have no idea the level of corruption and evil that has taken hold of our “democracies”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.