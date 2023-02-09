Balloon 2
Courtesy of US Navy

A week after the United States military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, officials revealed the balloon was able to intercept communications signals.

According to a senior State Department official, the balloon had multiple antennas that were capable of "intelligence collection operations." The official claimed China has a large fleet of spy balloons that have targeted more than 40 countries.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

Drax
Drax

The US knew for years China was sending spy balloons around the world, but called them UFOs.

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

This seems right out of Operation Mincemeat.

Report Add Reply

