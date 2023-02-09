A week after the United States military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon, officials revealed the balloon was able to intercept communications signals.
According to a senior State Department official, the balloon had multiple antennas that were capable of "intelligence collection operations." The official claimed China has a large fleet of spy balloons that have targeted more than 40 countries.
The balloon, which was about 60-metres tall, was outfitted with large solar panels that operated "multiple active intelligence collection sensors," as well as antennas that could collect and geolocate communications.
Last Saturday, a US military jet shot down the balloon as it floated off the coast of South Carolina. The US coast guard later recovered the debris.
Over the course of a week, the balloon made its way over South Korea and Japan, before entering Alaska and drifting across Canada and the United States. Shortly after entering US airspace, US fighter jets investigated the balloon and determined it wasn't fitted with any weapons, but was equipped with high-resolutions cameras.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
The US knew for years China was sending spy balloons around the world, but called them UFOs.
This seems right out of Operation Mincemeat.
