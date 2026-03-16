US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (right) with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (right) with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. Official White House Photo by Daniel Torok
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US permitting Iranian tankers through Strait of Hormuz to keep oil markets supplied

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Donald Trump
Oil And Gas
Oil Prices
Oil
Usa
Lng
Iran
High Oil Prices
Strait Of Hormuz
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
LPG
Scott Bessent
CNBC
Iran War
Israel-US Iran war
Brian Sullivan
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Western Standard
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