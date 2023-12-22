US pilots, lawmakers raising concerns illegal immigrants flying without ID from border states

American pilots have been sounding the alarm on illegal aliens flying in the US on taxpayer money without identification, prompting lawmakers to investigate. The Joe Biden administration allows approximately 1,600 migrants a day into the US via various border crossings through the Customs and Border Control (CBP) One app. The app allows undocumented immigrants to upload a photo and personal information to a government-run system, where they will eventually be given an appointment with an immigration officer. However, many are saying this process could create serious problems. Pilots have raised concerns that not requiring people to have verified identification could put passengers and pilots at risk on a flight. .US Republican Senator Ted Cruz is looking into the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and how it may have allowed undocumented immigrants to fly with fake IDs, or no identification whatsoever. The Department of Homeland Security, along with TSA, is currently “relying on the word of illegal aliens regarding their names and dates of birth,” which “potentially allows terrorists, cartel members and other criminals to assume new identities, obtain DHS-issued fake IDs, and fly out of US airports,” per Fox News..In response, on Wednesday Cruz penned a letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas to ask for more information on the screening of immigrants who have recently arrived in the US across the border via the CBP One app, and want to board a flight. .“While Americans must present an acceptable form of identification to fly, or at least have their identities confirmed, TSA is permitting illegal aliens without ID to opt for an alternate identity verification process utilizing the ’CBP One’ app,” Cruz wrote, raising the concern the process merely “takes illegal aliens at their word.” “In effect, TSA is applying one standard for verifying the identities of American citizens and another, weaker standard for ‘verifying’ the identities of illegal aliens,” Cruz wrote. “This is alarming.”.Cruz pointed out even if people don’t have identification, patrol efforts can still be implemented. “TSA may use someone’s unverified name and date of birth in CBP One to verify his identity, even though the person may in fact be a terrorist or other criminal travelling under a fake identity,” Cruz pointed out, stressing that data can then be used to issue a card with name and birthdate." “When TSA later uses CBP One data to verify an illegal alien’s identity at an airport security checkpoint, the agency is merely comparing a live photograph or live answers to what the alien provided or told Border Patrol at the port of entry,” Cruz says. “They are not reviewing authenticated identity documents from an alien’s home country.”