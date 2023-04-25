Joe Biden

On a phone call, President Biden thanked Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch and the rest of his crew for their work saving lives.

 Courtesy Adam Schultz/White House

A former White House doctor, and now a sitting member of the US House of Representatives, is calling for President Joe Biden to take a cognitive test now he's running for reelection in 2024.

At the age of 80, Biden is the oldest president in US history.

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

(2) comments

Jablonski
Jablonski

In Alberta, once you turn 75, you have to take a cognitive test to renew your drivers licence. One would think the POTUS should be required to take one.

Left Coast
Left Coast

It's not his age that is the Problem . . . I know several Octogenarians that have sharp minds . . . . but not only is Biden compromised with CCP Cash . . . the man is obviously SENILE. He can't even read two sentences from a Prompter . . . hence the Re-election announcement on VIDEO. Anyone care to Guess how many Takes it took to get that video right?

Joe has been in DC for 50 years . . . always a Grifter & now has 3 expensive homes on a Senator's Salary? Just does not compute . . . but the $30 Million + from China sure helped!

