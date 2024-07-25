US senators warn Canada's lax policies on Hamas terrorists threaten America

US Rep. Sen. Marco Rubio has submitted a request for Homeland Security to “heighten precautions” along its northern border as Canada’s policies increase the threat of “terrorist-tied Gazans.”The letter slams Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government for its decision earlier in 2024 to offer an increased number of visas to Gazans. Immigration Minister Marc Miller in December said Canada would issue visas to 1,000 Gazans. The Liberals then clarified its policy to allow the thousand incoming Gazans to include an unlimited number of extended family members. Along with his colleagues, Rep. Sens. Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Mike Braun, Joni Ernst and Josh Hawley, Rubio submitted the letter warning of the terrorist threat at the Canadian border to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday. “Canada recently increased the number of refugees they will allow to enter on temporary resident visas from Israel and the Palestinian Territories, including Gaza and the West Bank,” wrote Rubio and colleagues. “There is concern this may allow Gazans with potential terrorist ties to enter the US through Canada. Given the few reliable records or background checks available, Canada’s decision will turn the northern border into a much greater national security problem.” .Rubio said President Joe Biden’s administration is “lax” on border enforcement, “as terrorists and known criminals continue to stream across US land borders, including from Canada.”“The possibility of terrorists crossing the US-Canada border is deeply concerning given the deep penetration of Gazan society by Hamas. It would be irresponsible for the US to not take necessary heightened precautions when foreigners attempt to enter the United States,” wrote senators. “Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the U.S. should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the U.S. through other countries.”Senators in the letter said they are “deeply concerned” about not just the policies increasing the influx of potentially terrorist-tied Gazans, but also “Canada’s measures to apply for a temporary resident visa (TRV),” which are offered to Palestinians in Gaza. The foreign nationals are granted entry to Canada through a TRV and then given a Refugee Travel Document — which replaces their passport issued by their native country until they get a Canadian passport. Once they get the travel document, which is considered a valid form of identification, Palestinians can use it to travel outside Canada. It’s recognized in 146 countries, notes Rubio and colleagues. The senators request Homeland Security coordinates with the Department of State “to ensure that the US is informed by the Government of Canada if particularly high-risk individuals are allowed to enter Canada from Gaza.”