The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have released statistics on suicide in the US, showing it has increased during the Biden administration.
Deaths by suicide increased 2.6% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Provisional stats for 2022 suggest 39,255 men killed themselves, as did 10,194 women. Female suicide rose 3.8% compared to male suicide at 2.3%.
Annual changes by percentage varied widely among age brackets.
Suicides among those aged 10 to 24 fell 8.4% to 6,529. Among those 25 to 44, 16,843 killed themselves, a 0.7% increase.
However, 15,632 suicides occurred in the 45 to 64 age bracket, for a 6.6% spike. Among those 65 and older 10,433 killed themselves, for an 8.1% jump.
The report also issued final stats for 2021.
That year 48,183 U.S. residents died by suicide, one death every 11 minutes. However, 12.3 million thought about it, 3.5 million made a plan, and 1.7 million made an attempt.
By ancestry, the American Indian/Alaska Native category had the highest suicide rate per 100,000 at 28.1.
However, non-Hispanic Whites were the second-highest racial category at 17.4.
Native Hawaiians were third at 12.6, followed by non-Hispanic multi-racials at 9.7, Blacks at 8.7, Hispanics at 7.9 and Asians at 6.8.
By sex, 22.8 of every 100,000 males killed themselves compared to 5.7 females.
“The suicide rate among males in 2021 was approximately four times higher than the rate among females. Males make up 50% of the population but nearly 80% of suicides,” the report stated.
By ten-year age brackets, suicides per 100,000 rose to 19.5 in the 25 to 34 age range, generally shrinking until reaching 15.3 among those 65 to 74. From there, rates climb to 19.6 among those aged 75 to 84 and climb to 22.4 among those 85 or older.
At 55%, firearms were the most common method, followed by suffocation (26%) and poisoning (12%), leaving 8% by other means.
Suicide rates increased 37% between 2000 and 2018 and decreased 5% between 2018 and 2020 as unemployment dropped to levels not seen in decades. However, suicides nearly returned to their former peak in 2021.
The CDC offered suicide prevention strategies on a separate webpage.
“Suicide is a serious public health problem that can have long-lasting effects on individuals, families and communities. The good news is that suicide is preventable,” the CDC said.
“Everyone can help prevent suicide by learning the warning signs, promoting prevention and resilience, and committing to social change.”
Improved household financial security and stable housing were listed as important economic supports.
“Protective environments” can be fostered through reduced access to lethal means to persons at risk, reduced substance abuse through community-based policies and practices, and healthy organizational policies and culture.
At other levels, insurance policies that covered mental health were deemed helpful.
The teaching of coping and problem-solving skills was also touted, including “parenting skills to improve family relationships.” Another help was “healthy peer norms” and engaging in shared community activities.
Statistics Canada warns that 200 Canadians attempt suicide daily.
Of these, roughly 12 die, for annual stats around 4,500 each year. This makes it the ninth leading cause of death, but the second leading cause for those aged 20 to 29. Every suicide death leaves seven to ten survivors significantly affected and also increases their risk for suicide.
Health Canada lists the following warning signs for suicide:
- withdrawal from family, friends or activities
- feeling like you have no purpose in life or reason for living
- increasing substance use, like drugs, alcohol and inhalants
- feeling trapped or that there's no other way out of a situation
- feeling hopeless about the future or feeling like life will never get better
- talking about being a burden to someone or about being in unbearable pain
- anxiety or significant mood changes, such as anger, sadness or helplessness
For those seeking help, the Talk Suicide Canada line is 1(833)456-4566, or 45645 on SMS. The Kids Help Phone is 1(800)668-6868.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.