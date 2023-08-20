Suicide

Suicide

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have released statistics on suicide in the US, showing it has increased during the Biden administration.

Deaths by suicide increased 2.6% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Provisional stats for 2022 suggest 39,255 men killed themselves, as did 10,194 women. Female suicide rose 3.8% compared to male suicide at 2.3%.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

