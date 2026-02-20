US Supreme Court strikes down Trump emergency tariffs on Canada and allies

Trade outlook uncertain

The United States remains Canada’s largest export market, particularly for aluminum, with combined steel and aluminum exports to the U.S. valued at $35 billion in 2024. Approximately 98 per cent of Canadian exports to the U.S. are currently covered by CUSMA, which is scheduled for mandatory review on July 1, 2026.

MEI also argued Canada could strengthen its economic position by reducing its own trade barriers with other partners.

“The Carney government rightly recognizes that salvaging our trade relationship with the United States will be a key determinant of Canada’s prosperity, but we could certainly do more,” said Giguère. “Lowering those could also help improve the prosperity of our workers and businesses.”

A previous MEI report estimated unilateral trade liberalization could increase Canada’s GDP by 1.7 per cent while reducing overall prices by about 1.5 per cent.

Despite the Supreme Court decision, analysts and industry groups indicate that ongoing tariffs, future U.S. policy changes and the CUSMA review will continue to shape Canada–U.S. trade relations in the months ahead.

Supreme Court strikes down Trump emergency tariffs, impact on Canada limited

The United States Supreme Court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump exceeded his authority by imposing tariffs on Canada, Mexico and other countries using emergency powers, invalidating a key component of his trade strategy.

A majority of justices upheld lower court decisions finding Trump improperly relied on the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs tied to national emergencies declared over fentanyl trafficking and persistent trade deficits.

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the majority, stated the law “does not authorize the President to impose tariffs.” Roberts was joined by Justices Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and the court’s three liberal members.

The decision represents a setback for Trump, who has described rapid tariff imposition as a vital negotiating tool in trade and foreign policy discussions. However, the full implications of the ruling remain unclear.