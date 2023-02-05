Guy on mobile phone
Image courtesy of Sarah Brown on Unsplash

The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warns parents children 13-years-old and younger are too young to join social media platforms because they're still “developing their identity.”

Cell phone

Cell phone

In a CNN interview, Murthy said children should only join social media networks once they are at least 16-years-old.

Guy with mobile phone

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Canadian in Western Canada
Canadian in Western Canada

"The U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy" from the U.S. government says "I think our kids need help."

Not only is the government monitoring all digital forms of communication, and passing moral and political judgments on those activities, they think your kids are theirs.

And they are here to help. What could possible go wrong with that?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.