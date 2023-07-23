Riley Gaines Barker

Riley Gaines Barker 

Swimmer-turned-activist, Riley Gaines Barker, says a spiritual awakening gave her the courage to openly oppose biological males competing in women's sports. 

The 23-year-old Barker, who graduated in 2022 from the University of Kentucky, made her comments in an on-stage conversation with Pastor Gary Hamrick.

Senior Contributor (Saskatchewan)

Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

(4) comments

guest50
guest50

It's refreshing to see people actually willing to trust 'the science'.

XX = FEMALE

XY = MALE

It's not complicated.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

This lady is what true courage looks like

Our culture is being attacked by satanic globalists like Trudeau and his Liberano mafia infection on a daily basis with the help of our WEF captured and poisoned media and institutions

We all must stand up and expel these demons from Canada

This is now a global fight of good against evil

Left Coast
Left Coast

Trannies are people with severe Mental Challenges . . . they need a good Psychiatrist, not people affirming their mental illness.

It is Scientifically & Physically IMPOSSIBLE to change your Sex . . . just like you can't sit in a Parking Stall at IKEA and claim you are a CAR.

Yet whole segments of Society today have embraced this nonsense . . .

D&J
D&J

And whole segments of society have not embraced this nonsense. Lets go with that and keep on pushing back. Go Italy and family values.

