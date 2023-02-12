An unknown object hovering over Lake Huron has been shot down by pilots from the United States Air Force and the National Guard.
“Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters,” said Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) in a Sunday tweet.
“We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and its purpose.”
The object has been downed by pilots from the US Air Force and National Guard. Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters. We’re all interested in exactly what this object was and it’s purpose. 1/ https://t.co/LsjwtjntCv
She said as long as these objects keep flying over the United States and Canada, she will “continue to ask for Congress to get a full briefing based on our exploitation of the wreckage.”
Slotkin confirmed earlier she had received a call from the US Department of Defense about the military having “an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron.”
“We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters,” she said.
Just got a call from @DeptofDefense — our military has an extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron. We’ll know more about what this was in the coming days, but for now, be assured that all parties have been laser-focused on it from the moment it traversed our waters.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
More psychological preparation for the military conflict to come against China. This is yet another bullsh-t make up scenario such as the same as the fabricated Iraq invasion.
distraction..what else is happening???
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.