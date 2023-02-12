Lake Huron

Rocky shore of Lake Huron taken from east of Port Dolomite, MI, in the upper peninsula.

 Courtesy NarparMI/Wikimedia Commons

An unknown object hovering over Lake Huron has been shot down by pilots from the United States Air Force and the National Guard. 

“Great work by all who carried out this mission both in the air and back at headquarters,” said Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) in a Sunday tweet. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Rusty Pipes
Rusty Pipes

More psychological preparation for the military conflict to come against China. This is yet another bullsh-t make up scenario such as the same as the fabricated Iraq invasion.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

distraction..what else is happening???

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.