Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
An Indiana prisoner wants to join at least 3,600 US teens by having transition surgeries.
National Estimates of Gender-Affirming Surgery in the US, released Aug. 23 in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at 48,019 patients who underwent such surgeries. Those aged 12 to 18 included 3,678 people for 7.7% of the total. A majority were between the ages of 19 and 30 (52.3%) while 21.8% were between the ages of 31 and 40. About 9.1% were between the ages of 41 and 50.
Few were those who transitioned late in life. Just 6.2% were aged 51-60, 2.6% were 61-70, and 0.4% were even older.
Chest surgeries made up 87.4% of the transition surgeries for 12-to-18-year-olds. This involves the removal of breasts from those born female or the construction of breast tissue in those born male. Another 11% in this age group had genital surgeries.
Gender transition surgeries almost tripled from 4,552 in 2016 to 13,011 in 2019, but fell slightly to 12,818 in 2020. In the overall population, chest surgeries made up 56.6% of the operations and genital surgeries, 35.1%.
The study, penned by Drs. Jason Wright, Ling Chen, Yukio Suzuki and Dawn Hershman of the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons' Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Dr. Koji Matsuo of the University of Southern California Los Angeles' Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology has already been viewed 12,000 times.
“GAS [gender-affirming surgical] procedures were most common in patients aged 19 to 30 years. This is in line with prior work that demonstrated most patients first experience gender dysphoria at a young age, with approximately three-quarters of patients reporting gender dysphoria by the age of seven.
"These patients subsequently lived for a mean of 23 years for transgender men and 27 years for transgender women before beginning gender transition treatments,” the authors wrote in the study.
“These findings suggest there will be a greater need for clinicians knowledgeable in the care of transgender individuals with the requisite expertise to perform gender-affirming procedures.”
Some legal groups want such surgeries to be a right, even for prisoners.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a lawsuit to help an inmate who murdered an 11-month-old get transition surgery. The ALCU argues an Indiana law that prevents the corrections department from using taxpayer money to fund sexual reassignment surgeries violates the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution.
Plaintiff Jonathan Richardson, a male who identifies as a woman named Autumn Cordellioné, but is serving time in a male institution within the Indiana Department of Correction. He was diagnosed with gender dysphoria in 2020 and takes puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones.
On Aug. 28, the ACLU filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of Indiana to challenge House Bill 1569. The state law says corrections "may not authorize the payment of any money, the use of any state resources, or the payment of any federal money administered by the state to provide or facilitate the provision of sexual reassignment surgery to an offender patient."
The lawsuit said Richardson continued to suffer from depression and anxiety while taking cross-sex hormones and puberty blockers and doctors believed transition surgery would help. He was on a waitlist to be evaluated for surgery when the law passed July 1.
"By prohibiting the surgery, regardless of medical need, the statute mandates deliberate indifference to a serious medical need and therefore violates the Eighth Amendment,” the complaint reads.
“Additionally, the statute discriminates against Plaintiff and other transgender prisoners in violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Accordingly, injunctive and declaratory relief should be granted so that Plaintiff may receive gender-affirming surgery."
