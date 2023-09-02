Gender

An Indiana prisoner wants to join at least 3,600 US teens by having transition surgeries. 

National Estimates of Gender-Affirming Surgery in the US, released Aug. 23 in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at 48,019 patients who underwent such surgeries. Those aged 12 to 18 included 3,678 people for 7.7% of the total. A majority were between the ages of 19 and 30 (52.3%) while 21.8% were between the ages of 31 and 40. About 9.1% were between the ages of 41 and 50.

(1) comment

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

The big Pharma money making scam to replace the covid injection money making scam

Big Pharma just have to bribe the politicians to make taxpayers fund the operations while they make the profits

Exactly like the “vaccines”

North America is now “governed” by organized crime

