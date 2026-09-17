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U.S. weather service starts swapping Lake Ontario for ‘Lake America’

Executive Order 14422 is now hitting forecasts, Google Maps and AccuWeather as Sept. 29 import bans loom
Trump posted this image in late August of the change
Trump posted this image in late August of the changeTrump on Truth Social
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