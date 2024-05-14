US woman sues for compensation after lasting injuries from AstraZeneca COVID trial

An American woman injured in trials for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 injection is suing the manufacturer with help from advocates.Attorneys that represent the Informed Consent Action Network, founded by Del Bigtree, filed the lawsuit on behalf of Brianne Dressen. AstraZeneca is being sued for breach of contract and her lawyers are requesting a trial by jury.Dressen, of Utah, was a healthy and active 39-year-old wife, mother, and preschool teacher when she signed up for the AstraZeneca clinical trial and received her first dose of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine on November 4, 2020. Shortly after her shot, she experienced tingling and prickling in her arms, blurred vision, headache, sound sensitivity, tinnitus, nausea, and vomiting.The woman's condition worsened, baffling her doctors. But, according to ICAN, AstraZeneca refused to provide any information, medical referrals, medical care, or finances to assist with her treatment.Dressen was eventually diagnosed with “Post Vaccine Neuropathy” by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). This post-vaccine neuropathy caused chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), a condition which has caused constant, abnormal, and painful sensations with which Dressen has suffered, including the feeling of being repeatedly and constantly electrocuted. This leaves Dressen in constant pain and has resulted in her inability to work or fully care for her children.The PREP Act prevents vaccine recipients from suing COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers for their injuries. However, AstraZeneca’s informed consent form, which Dressen signed in order to participate in the trial, promised to “provide medical treatment or refer you for treatment” and “to cover the costs of research injuries.”Despite this pledge, AstraZeneca ignored numerous requests for support before finally offering Dressen only $1,243.30. The company conditioned its offer on Dressen's agreement to release the company of all further financial responsibility for her care. She refused.ICAN, which is coming to Dressen's aid, was founded by Hire Wire host Del Bigtree. Dressen is also a founder. React-19, her Wisconsin-based charity, provides scientific support for people suffering from long-term COVID-19 vaccine effects.Read more: AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine worldwide (May 7, 2024) Dressen shared a log of her journey on a testimonial page. She said tingling began an hour after receiving the shot, then "vision issues and sound issues" four hours later.The next day her left leg "slumped" and a day later work became impossible. Five days later "muscle wasting" was already apparent in lab tests.In week one, Dressen "Ended up in ER, [with] severe tachycardia, temperature issues, weird shaking in limbs."Week two was worse: "Admitted to hospital, legs failing to move correctly. light and sound sensitivity was horrific. No labs were run other than a CBC panel." She had a migrane for three days and had incontinence. The doctor diagnosed "anxiety due to the covid vaccine."After a month Dressen reported, "internal vibrations in brain were terrible, couldn't think straight. Body wide electrical surges 24/7. Vision issues and sound issues continued. severe brain fog. Kept losing weight, all food went straight through me. Twitching and fasciculations. Couldn't eat, couldn't sleep, tried to just breathe every day. Suicidal ideation began. Severe Tinnitus."Month seven finally brought some relief, thanks to the NIH. Dressen was diagnosed with post vaccine neuropathy, tinnitus, short term memory loss, and severe postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). She was given Intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), a product made up of human antibodies."Was finally given IVIG for 5 days. POTS dramatically improved. Body felt far less like it was struggling to exist all the time," she reported.Dressen says life today is "nowhere near normal, but my new normal is still a life worth living. I can find amazing moments with my kids and they are becoming wonderful little helpers when I am feeling very unwell. My POTS is way way better, just borderline positive now."My neuropathy remains and I am dedicated to finding solutions to help my nerves heal. Sometimes I can get temporarily relief from Cardio Miracle for the neuropathy due to the nitric oxide. The tinnitus remains but I have accepted it. I still get [shaky] when I push it and pacing is still key. Exercise... increases my internal vibrations badly."Dressen said a low histamine diet without corn and complex sugars, Ketotifen, low dose Naltrexone, regular sleep, IVIG, and reasonable Vitamin D levels also helped.