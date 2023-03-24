News from the USA that didn’t make the headlines this week
Want to play professional ball? It has a new meaning.
As TMZ says, “Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders’ career might start off with a bang.”
That’s because the new Raiders‘ quarterback has been offered free sex for life from two Nevada brothel workers.
“The two lovely ladies are Caitlin Belland and Alice Little of the famous Chicken Ranch brothel and they tell us they're really excited the heartthrob is moving to their neck of the woods after inking a 3-year deal with the Raiders last week," reports TMZ Sports,
"He deserves free sex just for joining our team," Bell said in a statement. "But he gets free sex for life from us just because he’s such a legit babe!"
"Jimmy brought the Niners to the Super Bowl and he could do the same for the Raiders. The next Big Game is in Vegas, so I’m going to go all the way to inspire Jimmy to go all the way!"
Not to be outdone, “Sheri's Ranch in Pahrump, Nevada penned a letter to the QB, inviting him and a few of his new teammates to a VIP experience,” says TMZ.
“Hey, they don't call it Sin City for nothin'!!!”
This oughta bug you
A class of sixth graders at a school in Utah were given insects to eat, as part of an English assignment on climate change. The school’s teachers told the kids it would save the environment from cows which were "killing the world."
The students were assigned to write an essay, agreeing with the assessment cows are killing the world. They were not permitted to write an essay arguing against the supposition.
“The only acceptable answer was that humans should eat insects for their protein instead of cows, which are destroying the Ozone layer with methane gas,” reports Fox News.
Extra credit on their final score was given as an incentive to eat the insects
"Middle schoolers loved the 'ewww' factor, many of them gave bugs a try (and even a few staff members!) Many thanks to our English teachers for creating fun and engaging lessons," the Spring Canyon Middle school said in a statement.
But the mom of one of the kids was truly bugged about it.
The mother, Amanda Wright, told Fox News the kids were being subjected to "indoctrination" into a "dark climate change religion." She challenged the school's principal Alison Hansen on the assignment after her daughter found it uncomfortable, setting up a meeting with Hansen and recording it.
"[My daughter] wasn't given an option to give an argument," Wright said in the meeting.
"Well, the assignment was about finding facts to support," Hansen said. "All the evidence has suggested that we probably should be eating bugs, it's good for the environment, etc. But I didn't know that was an offensive topic to indicate," teacher Kim Cutler said, according to the recording.
“Cutler later explained in a meeting with Wright the "indoctrination" that humans must eat bugs to protect the environment was provided in a district training,” reports Fox News, adding Cutler said she “did not know there were downsides to eating bugs and apologized for not allowing students to write about an alternative perspective.”
"I am not aware of the agenda part," she said. "I am sorry for that … it wasn't intending to harm anyone."
Teacher, leave these kids alone.
Some like it … steaming hot.
Page Six, the New York Post’s celebrity gossip columnist, reported this week “a serial pooper has been stalking the halls of the legendary Shubert Theatre and the last time they struck, a turd appeared in the aisle near Hillary and Chelsea Clinton at a performance of Some Like It Hot.
A source close to the show told Page Six it was a regrettable one-off incident, but another source said “the theatre’s staff said that the s–t’s (almost) hit the fans at other performances as well.”
The insider added, “The house crew dealt with it very appropriately and quickly, and Hillary and Chelsea remained in the theatre for the second act,” reports Page Six. “It was an elderly person and it’s rather sad, but yes, the house staff worked quickly to help resolve the situation and Act II started as scheduled.”
The first insider says that after the most recent incident, an eyewitness “spoke to the house manager, who said that it was actually the fourth time it had happened.”
But another insider said again that there is no alleged Phantom of the Poopera lurking around and that it was just a sad accident.
No word whether the theatre is working to get to the bottom of the incident.
And this week’s cup of Joe, courtesy of The Washington Free Beacon
Rofl, the cup of Joe video is priceless. Always good to have a hearty chuckle in the morning!
Society is is shambles! People are effed up!
