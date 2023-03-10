News from the USA that didn’t make the headlines this week
Obviously, theft wasn’t the motive, she had no pockets
It must have been a bit warmer in Austinville, VA last week than in Calgary.
According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, a Virginia homeowner shot a naked woman in her leg after she broke into his house and attacked him with an iron skillet.
Carroll County officers responded to a report of a shooting at Loafers Rest Road in Austinsville and found Paula Michelle Locklear with a gunshot wound in her leg.
In a Facebook posting, the sheriff’s office said, “During the course of the investigation, deputies determined the shooting was due to a breaking-and-entering.”
Hearing a loud noise, the unidentified homeowner went into the kitchen to see an unclothed female enter the rear door, then began to hit the homeowner with a cast-iron fry pan in his head, said the homeowner in a victim’s statement.
Locklear was finally kicked out of the home by the victim, who then secured his door.
But Locklear wasn’t done, entering the back porch and “turning off all the electrical breakers to the home and beating on the kitchen window,” according to the sheriff’s department.
She yelled “get out of the house or she was going to kill him,” and began beating on the victim’s door, at which point he discharged a firearm and shot Locklear in the leg, according to authorities.
Virginia officials have charged Locklear in connection to felony breaking and entering while being armed; assault, battery and property damages.
After Roger Brooks, Carroll County Commonwealth attorney, determined the homeowner was acting in self-defence, the homeowner will not face any charges.
A finger for Fauci
For the last three years, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been the darling of the mainstream media that lavished praise on him for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic, going so far as to treat him as some kind of deity, bestowing upon him the title of America’s Doctor.
The shine is coming off the apple however, with many people slamming Fauci for his massive ego and megalomania during the pandemic, including Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, who has repeatedly taken Fauci to task for his actions during the pandemic.
A photo has gone viral on social media, shining a light on just how unpopular Fauci is outside elitist circles.
Twitter user Ada Lluch posted a photo of a young woman named Melissa Rein Lively, who had taken a photo with Fauci at an event in Washington, DC, who Fauci might have believed was a fan.
A closer look shows Lively making an obscene gesture, displaying her thoughts about "America's Doctor."
Lluch captioned her post with, “Everyone is jealous they didn’t get to do it!" Some say the photo is fake, but the sentiment is real.
Biden’s Boston boxes
A Washington Beacon report revealed back in November, National Archives officials retrieved nine boxes of documents from the Boston office of President Joe Biden's lawyer, the agency said in a letter to Sens. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.) and Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa).
Apparently National Archives has not yet reviewed the documents to determine whether they contain classified material, reports Fox News.
“The Archives had not previously publicly disclosed the number of boxes taken from Boston. It had been reported that [Biden attorney Patrick] Moore had shipped boxes of documents from the Penn Biden Center to his Boston office before discovering the initial trove of classified documents at the Washington, DC-based think tank.”
After questions from Johnson and Grassley in a February 24 letter asking how and when the archives learned records were transported to Boston, Acting Archivist of the United States Debra Steidel Wall said the agency learned about it Nov. 3, 2022.
"When NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] contacted President Biden’s personal counsel on Nov. 3, 2022, to arrange to pick up boxes from the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they informed NARA that Mr. Moore had moved other boxes from the Penn Biden Center to Mr. Moore’s law firm in Boston, the letter states,” says Fox.
Biden’s brain bared
As usual, Joe Biden spoke before putting his brain in gear, if in fact he has one, after doctors took a look.
He said this week doctors had to take off the top of his head "a couple times" in order to "see if I had a brain."
Republicans definitely would want to know the answer to Biden's question, as the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up.
"And I had these terrible headaches, was diagnosed," he said, "with having a, uh, a well anyway. They had to take the top of my head off a couple times, see if I had a brain."
Biden says doctors "had to take the top of my head off a couple times to see if I had a brain." pic.twitter.com/1YoUbPlmlh— Caleb Parke (@calebparke) March 6, 2023
'Searching for Biden's brain'. That is like 'searching for honesty' amongst Cockwomble Castreau's comments! What was that song by Andy Williams? "To Dream the Impossible Dream". I guess that both searches would fail miserably!
