News from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines
Dog bites GOAT
Former Navy SEAL Chris Fettes opened up about the time Tom Brady was attacked by a dog during a hostage rescue training session during a meet-and-greet.
“We were running a hostage rescue scenario in Gillette Stadium,” Fettes said. “At the end we went down to the field for sort of a meet-and-greet and some pictures. Tom Brady was very excited. He comes over and he’s like ‘Yeah!'”
Fettes said didn’t realize the dog, owned by the SEALs, was in the stadium and unmuzzled, Fettes described the animal as “one of the most aggressive beasts of a dog.”
“He lunged at Tom Brady and clamped onto his thigh. I think that the reason why he clamped onto his thigh is because the handler had his leash and pulled him back, because they’re trained to go for necks and vital body parts.”
Fettes claims that had there not been a handler nearby, the situation could’ve been far worse for Brady.
“Brady was super tough about it and was like ‘I’m not going anywhere. Let’s just like finish this. Let’s hang out,'” said Fettes.
Brady spoke about the attack in the lead up to the 2018 Super Bowl.
“I was walking out to the middle of the field and there’s helicopters flying and everyone’s lined up,” Brady said. “Some guys were kind of excited to see us walk out. So, I was close to the guys and didn’t realize there was dogs. And obviously, those weren’t Labradors. Those were tough dogs. I raise my arms up over my head. Right when I raise my arm up, the dog jumped up and I guess was going for my neck.”
That time when @TomBrady got attacked by a dog 💀 pic.twitter.com/3O9mPaFLox— OutKick (@Outkick) February 8, 2023
Story needs some improvement, according to Tim.
Pamela Anderson is accusing Tim Allen of impropriety.
In her new memoir, Pamela Anderson claims that on the first day of filming for Home Improvement, the hit sitcom that aired from 1991 to 1999, the show’s star, Tim Allen exposed himself, suggesting Allen did it because she had appeared in Playboy magazine.
“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room and Tim was in the hallway in his robe,” said Anderson. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly, completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”
Anderson, who played a minor role on Home Improvement, was 23 years old at the time of the alleged incident; Allen was 37.
Allen has denied the allegations. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he said, later following up on those comments by suggesting that Anderson's memory is faulty.
Anderson denied making up the story, suggesting it could not be made up and said she put her allegation in the book because Home Improvement was her first significant acting job and she believed it was an "important" story to tell.
And a good way to get some publicity for the book. You’re welcome, Pam.
Joe Biden and the F-word
A report in The Hill says new Washington Post-ABC poll shows 62% of Americans said Biden has "not achieved much" in office and is a “failure.”
Democrats insist his time has been "the most productive in Washington since Lyndon Baines Johnson's 'Great Society' agenda," but voters are not buying that sales pitch.
Those who believe Biden has accomplished a "good amount" or "great deal" amounted to only 36%.
Support for Biden was almost entirely partisan.
"Seventy-seven percent of Democrats said Biden has accomplished a great deal or a good amount while 32% of independents said no and only 7% of Republicans did," said the report.
Among Republicans, 93% see Biden as doing "not much" or "little or nothing," with 66% of independents agreeing, as well 22% of the president's own party.
“He'll also probably use his bully pulpit to try to pressure Republicans to give him unlimited spending power by raising the nation's debt ceiling,” said the report. “The poll found 65% of respondents think debt and spending should be addressed separately, but 26% said they must be linked.”
Are they being too hard on Joe? You decide. Here are Joe’s greatest slips.
