News and views from the USA this week that didn’t make the headlines
Valentines Day is long in the rear-view mirror, but here’s a heart tugger for you.
On Feb. 9, 1996, Mark Franceschina pulled up to the drive through at the Racine, Wisconsin McDonald's, but a long line made him decide to go inside.
There, he turned to the woman beside him in line, and, as he told WDJT, “She said 'Hi' to me and she smiled and when she smiled, I was like, 'Man, wow. she's beautiful, no, I mean I was like stricken man. She was beautiful.”
Life changer!
After getting their food and heading out on their merry ways, Mark says, “I stopped and looked back at her and as she got to her car, she stopped and turned back at me. I was like 'Well it's a done deal I have got to go after her now. I got to chase her down!'
He followed her to a carwash where they both pulled over. He wrote his number on a notepad, which she still has.
The rest, as they say, is history.
For 27 years, Cindi and Mark Franceschina have returned to that McDonalds on Feb. 9 to commemorate the anniversary of their chance encounter that led to 24 years of marriage, 3 children, and 2 grandchildren.
This year, McDonald's did something special for the couple's anniversary, setting up a special table for them, complete with a red tablecloth and 27 red roses.
I hear you crying tears of joy. You want fries with that?
FOX News flummoxed
Rupert Murdoch, the biggest fox at the network and a former Donald Trump supporter, has turned FOX News into a friendly platform for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and is promoting his unofficial run for president.
As such, DeSantis joined Fox & Friends virtually, with co-host, Brian Kilmeade, working a live audience at the Metro Diner in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., a suburb of Jacksonville, DeSantis' birthplace.
Kilmeade was asking who people supported for president in 2024. "Trump," says the first, "Trump," says the second, "Trump,"says the third ... and fourth ... and fifth ... and sixth.
Finally, Kilmeade finds a woman with a DeSantis T-shirt and asks her who she backs. She replied, "Oh, gosh! I don't know. Trump or DeSantis. I'm either/or."
The moral of the story is the diner crowd echoed what four recent polls found: This is Trump's party and crashing it might be harder than many presume.
This little piggy went to market, then popped into the USA
Western Standard has reported on a wave of immigrants crossing illegally from Canada into the USA, but a larger threat has emerged: Wild killer hogs that apparently feed on anything and can take down a whitetail deer.
A Saskatchewan professor raised the alarm about Canada’s exploding wild pig population, according to canada.com and is now warning the US the ‘super pigs,’ could soon make their way south of the border.
The porkers have been called intelligent and destructive, having laid waste to wildlands across Canada. They are in every province except Atlantic Canada.
Ryan Brook, head of the University of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Wild Pig Research Project, is warning northern border states could soon be dealing with their own pig problem courtesy of Canada.
“We have already documented pig occurrences less than 10 miles from the US border,” Brook told Field and Stream. “There is no physical, biological boundary at the US-Canada border. There is hardly any kind of fencing. There’s a real risk of pigs moving south into the U.S.”
No word if any Quebec-based pigs have crossed at Rox HAM Road.
A troubling Joe Biden
President Joe Biden is well known for his verbal gaffes and his stumbling and bumbling ways, but this week he showed a side of himself that is troublesome, appearing to trivialize the deaths of two young men who died of fentanyl overdoses, all in an effort to bash Republicans.
In a speech, Biden invoked Michigan mother Rebecca Kiessling, whose two sons, Caleb, 20, and Kyler, 18 died of fentanyl overdoses. Kiessling testified before the House Homeland Security Committee, where she pleaded with lawmakers to increase border security and narcotics interception.
In his speech, Biden emphasized that Kiessling's sons died when Donald Trump was president.
"I've read she was very specific recently, saying that a mom, a poor mother who lost two kids to fentanyl, that I killed her sons. Well, the interesting thing is that fentanyl they took came during the last administration," Biden said, letting out a laugh.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) demanded Biden "apologize immediately."
"No person, let alone the president of the United States, laughs when speaking about a mother who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning," Lee said. "What, President Biden, do you find amusing about this?"
Yesterday, a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning told her story.Today, Biden laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/USEbe4Ouhe— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2023
Hogs are great to eat. Time to open the Hunting all year. This will control the population. Trump has control of the RNC party, and the Elites don’t like it. Trump can’t be controlled, he is smart and rich. DeSantis is a great leader, but the Elites think he could be controlled as he is just an average guy and Not a Billionaire. Fox is playing with disaster as their board is full of Trump haters. Look were Chris Wallace is now. Wallace fully supported Biden in the Debates. People stopped watching his show. Now, he is gone. As Trump says….attack me and you will hit the Trump Quick sand. LOL.
