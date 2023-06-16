News from the USA that didn’t make headlines in Canada this week
Put on a mask or it’s child abuse
Brodigan, from Louder with Crowder, posted a video of Congressman Jerry Nadler, D-NY saying in Congress that masks are a good idea for two-year olds, something you’d think would have come from June 2020.
But no.
Says Brodigan “On June 14th, 2023, Day 780ish to flatten the curve, at around 1:45 PM eastern, Democrat Congressman Nadler took to the floor of Congress and said the following:
“Two-year-olds should have been required to wear masks. It would be child abuse for parents not to do this. The only way to protect them against COVID was to have them wear masks. These mandates are meant to protect the public's health and safety.”
This after the efficacy of masks has been proven to be all but none existent.
Nadler: "When we have a pandemic like covid, two-year-olds should have been required to wear masks. It would be child abuse for parents not to do that." pic.twitter.com/8dcF9MJhDC— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023
And a second opinion on two-year olds and masks
“Chip Roy, Republican representative from the Texas 21st district, responded by ripping Nadler a new one,” says Brodigan. "My Democratic colleagues [believe] the full power of the federal government should be part of ensuring and forcing your two-year-old child to be masked."
“What else can you say? The videos speak for themselves,” says Brodigan. “If you ever needed another excuse to render progressives powerless in this country, here ya' go!”
Rep. @chiproytx responded by ripping Nadler a new one: "My Democratic colleagues [believe] the full power of the federal government should be part of ensuring and forcing your two year old child to be masked." pic.twitter.com/eHcxMXHMUC— Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 14, 2023
Want some red wine with your Trump whine, Joy?
The View co-host Joy Behar whined about Judge Aileen M. Cannon, who is overseeing the indictment and trial of former President Donald Trump.
Cannon is a Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida who will hear the 37-count indictment against Trump.
Behar called her a “Trump flunkie,” worrying she would rule in the former president’s favour.
“My problem with this whole indictment is that we have a judge in Florida who’s going to be the judge in the case, who claimed Trump deserves special treatment because he’s a former president,” Behar said. “They had to appeal that, which only kicks the can down the road which makes the whole case go into the time when he would be running.”
“That’s one thing, I don’t like that about her. And they won’t get rid of her either unless she recuses herself. So, she’s all in. She’s a Trump flunkie who’s sitting in judgement of this.”
Sounds like Joy wants to fire the cannon.
Poll: Transgender male athletes should stay in their own lane
Joe Biden offended patriotic Americans by raising the Pride flag to a position above the US flag at the White House’s Pride party last weekend.
“It was because he has made the LGBT ideology, including body-mutilating transgender surgeries for children, a key priority of his presidency,” says WND.
But a new Gallop poll says there’s growing pushback in the wind against sex change procedures for children, which a majority of poll respondents say are “morally wrong" and they do not want male athletes competing in events for women.
"A larger majority of Americans now (69%) than in 2021 (62%) say transgender athletes should only be allowed to compete on sports teams that conform with their birth gender.”
The poll found only 26% endorse males being able to choose to compete in women's events, down from 34% in 2021.
"Transgender sports participation has also become a major political flashpoint, and elected officials in conservative-leaning states have enacted laws to ban transgender athletes who were born male from competing against female athletes,” says Gallup.
“At least 20 US states now have such laws, and the Republican-led US House recently passed a national ban. The federal ban is unlikely to pass the Senate and President Joe Biden has promised to veto it," reports WND.
Biden ‘floats’ an idea to build railroad over Indian Ocean
As if it isn’t enough to plan a trip to Mars, “We have plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean,” said Joe.
WATCH: President Biden says the US has “plans to build a railroad from the Pacific all the way across the Indian Ocean." pic.twitter.com/uXiOccTo9k— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 15, 2023
